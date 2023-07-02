MetisDAO Price Reaches $19.06 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $19.06 or 0.00062439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,524.05 or 1.00005530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.0250271 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,610,198.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

