Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

