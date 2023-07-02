Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $3.45 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

