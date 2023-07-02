Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $161.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

