Midwest Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

