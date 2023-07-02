Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NRG Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in NRG Energy by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in NRG Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in NRG Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

