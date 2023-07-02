Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,457 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

