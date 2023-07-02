Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

