Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.31

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $2.25. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 11,190 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mill City Ventures III from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mill City Ventures III stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Mill City Ventures III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.
