Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mobilicom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Mobilicom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 53,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,416. Mobilicom has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

Mobilicom Company Profile

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

