Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Moncler Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $70.00 during trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. Moncler has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Stories

