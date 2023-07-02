Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,377,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

