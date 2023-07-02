MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Societe Generale downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE MYTE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 457,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

