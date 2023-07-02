National Bank Financial Trims MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price to C$27.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEGEF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEGEF opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

