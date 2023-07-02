Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NGS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

