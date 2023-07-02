Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE NTZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
