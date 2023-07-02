Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE NTZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.