Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $47,223.18 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00218537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00051623 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013440 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,475,769 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.