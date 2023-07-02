Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nephros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the first quarter worth $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nephros in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nephros by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,734,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros Trading Down 3.7 %

NEPH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 4,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,940. Nephros has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

