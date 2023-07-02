NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 688.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 109,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in NIKE by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.37. 19,629,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,194. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

