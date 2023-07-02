Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 1.4 %

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,230. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

