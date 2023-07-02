Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 146 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.