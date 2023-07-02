Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CSX were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

