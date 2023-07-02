Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

