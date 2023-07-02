Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Trading Up 0.3 %

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

