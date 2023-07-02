Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $17.43 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

