Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.58 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

