Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

F opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

