Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 305,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.