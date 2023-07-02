Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,249,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

