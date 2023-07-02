Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $521.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

