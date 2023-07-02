Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases $12,410.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) Director Andrew Forte bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $12,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $29.53 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

