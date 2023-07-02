Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

