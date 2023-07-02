Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 8,541 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

