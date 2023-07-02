Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $521.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

