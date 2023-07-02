Novare Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 250,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

