Novare Capital Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Polaris worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $120.93 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

