Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after acquiring an additional 223,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

