Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 279.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

