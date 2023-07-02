Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,872,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

