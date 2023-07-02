Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 78,895 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,895 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 715,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,978,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

