Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Reduced by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,249,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,868 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 16.1% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $676,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.