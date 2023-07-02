Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

