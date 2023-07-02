NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTNW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTNW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 1,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,369. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTNW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000.

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

