Oasis Network Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $290.34 million and $10.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.13 or 0.06254409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05078596 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,088,371.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

