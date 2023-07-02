Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0504 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $288.66 million and $10.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,926.76 or 0.06296658 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05078596 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,088,371.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

