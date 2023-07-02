Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

OSBC opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.