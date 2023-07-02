OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

OpGen Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. OpGen has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $13.30.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 164.45% and a negative net margin of 1,187.02%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

