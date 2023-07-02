OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

