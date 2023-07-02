OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Position Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

