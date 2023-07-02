Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 57.7% in June

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.27. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

