Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Up 57.7% in June

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OLCLY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.03 and a beta of 0.27. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
